During Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast almost nothing was off limits — except, apparently, jokes about Robert Kraft‘s 2019 legal woes.

The live Netflix special on Sunday, May 5, featured jokes from a wide variety of people including Ben Affleck, Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Kim Kardashian. Comedians such as Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser also joined in on the fun with digs at Brady’s career and personal life.

However, Ross’ attempt to make a joke about how the conversation between the Patriots owner and Brady when the quarterback was drafted in 2000 didn’t go over so well.

“‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,'” Ross said while pretending to be Brady. “‘Would you like a massage?'”

Related: The Most Savage Gisele — and Jiu-Jitsu BF — Jokes at Tom Brady Roast Whether she tuned in or not, Gisele Bündchen won’t be able to escape The Roast of Tom Brady. Tom Brady‘s ex-wife was a main topic throughout the two-and-half-hour live Netflix special on Sunday, May 5, with host Kevin Hart kicking off the roast with jokes about Bündchen and her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. […]

Ross’ joke referenced Kraft being charged in 2019 for soliciting another to commit prostitution. The legal trouble was part of a police investigation that involved massage parlors in Florida. Kraft was ultimately cleared off all charges.

Brady didn’t seem thrilled with Ross’ humor, walking up to the podium to shut the topic down. “Don’t say that s—t again,” Brady told Ross, who replied, “OK, OK. [Robert is] having fun, look at him.”

Ross was the second person to take the stage on Sunday, with Kevin Hart kicking off the night with jokes about Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

“Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it,” Hart said.

The comedian continued by joking that Brady “f–ked” coach Belichick, 72, when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen looked like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” the former New England Patriots quarterback […]

“You f–ked him good. You did, Tom, you f–ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” Hart said in reference to Bündchen’s romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Hart added: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. everybody should have known it.”

Brady and Bündchen, 43, announced their divorce in October 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. The exes share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Roast of Tom Brady is now streaming on Netflix.