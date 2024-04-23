Tom Brady is preparing to feel the fire of the “greatest roast of all time.”

Netflix announced on Monday, April 22, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be the target of its first live celebrity roast.

In a trailer for the event, Brady, 46, walks in front of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as flames engulf the arena with a sign hanging on the building reading “GROAT,” for “greatest roast of all time.”

“The man. The arena. The roast of Tom Brady, live on Netflix. No helmet, no mercy,” Kevin Hart, who will host the special, says in a voiceover.

Brady defiantly responds, “No f–king problem,” as the building explodes.

Comedian Jeffrey Ross, known as the “Roastmaster General,” appears in the clip and says, “We’re coming for you, pretty boy.” To which Brady replies, “I’m un-roastable.”

In an appearance on the Today show on Monday, Brady said, “They don’t tell me who else we got on the panel, but it’s going to be a great night. I played in the NFL so I’m not worried about a bunch of comedians — trust me.”

The roast will be live, unedited and uncensored with a lineup of surprise guests.

The special will be a part of the annual “Netflix Is a Joke Fest” being held Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 12, in Los Angeles. The festival includes over 300 shows featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Howie Mandel, Katt Williams, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and many more comedians.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will stream live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in L.A. on Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, then ended his career playing 2020-2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,

On February 22, 2022, he announced his retirement, but just 40 days later, he changed his mind and decided he would return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Earlier this year, Brady starred with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial as the fake boy band The DunKings. Affleck, 51, led the trio in hilariously crashing his wife Jennifer Lopez’s recording session in a failed attempt to land a spot on her upcoming album.

A full-length version of “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart,” the song they briefly performed for Lopez, later made its streaming debut.

Dunkin’ comically promoted The DunKings.

“Crank the speakers and brace yourself for endless replays, because this chart-topping track is a pop banger,” read a statement from the brand. “It’s irresistible — thanks in part to ‘Touchdown Tommy on the keys’ (Tom Brady), Matt Damon on backup vocals, and of course the original DunKing, Ben Affleck, fueled by his beloved Dunkin’.”