Tom Brady’s Inner Circle: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg and More

Tom Brady isn’t only loved for the game of football, but by a host of family and friends.

The retired NFL quarterback, 46, has been spotted with celebrity friends and various women over the years, but he’s been most vocal about his love for his three children, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

“I love playing football. I love coming to work every day,” the athlete told ESPN in December 2012. “But also, being at home, and giving those boys my attention, and my affection, and my discipline, and being a good parent is so important, because I grew up with two of the best parents a son could ever ask for.”

Besides his family, Brady has spent time on and off the field with his former teammates, movie stars and his supermodel girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk

Brady and Shayk were first linked in July 2023 after Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The twosome see each other “several times a week,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2024, revealing that Shayk usually met Brady at his home to keep a low profile.

“Tom enjoys Irina’s company, but he’s still in a transitional period after his divorce and not looking to settle down [yet],” a second insider added, noting that Brady’s “kids and career come first.”

Rob Gronkowski

The tight end played with Brady for eight seasons for the New England Patriots and two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Super Bowls together. Gronkowski also made a cameo in 80 for Brady.

Speaking on his special friendship with Brady in 2018, Gronkowski gushed to reporters about what he likes most about the famed quarterback.

“Just the way he prepares. His work ethic, the way he’s just still going at his age,” he said at the time. “Just still has a competitiveness to him every single time he steps out on the field. It’s obviously an honor to be next to a quarterback like that in the huddle and it’s really basically how he brings it every single day, no matter what kind of day it is.”

Julian Edelman

Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate has been friends with the quarterback for years, even getting close to his eldest son, Jack, who appeared together side-by-side in a photo that Brady shared on his Instagram Story.

“Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old is towering over you ❤️❤️,” Brady captioned the photo.

Blaine Gabbert

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players both retired, Gabbert appeared as a guest on Brady’s podcast, “Armchair Quarterback,” where the two talked about holidays and the best seat on an airplane.

Gabbert, along with Brady, Gronkowski and Edelman,was spotted with Brady’s kids on a private beach in 2023. Brady shared several photos of the group playing football and riding jet skis, captioning the post with: “Beach day with the crew 🤟🏻☀️🏈”

John “Jack” Edward Thomas

Brady’s eldest son, Jack, has undoubtedly been a pillar in his life. (He shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan). In 2021, Brady gushed over Jack in honor of his 14th birthday.

“Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the NFL legend captioned an Instagram snap of the teenager. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣🤣🤣! We love you sssooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️.”

Benjamin Rein

For Benjamin’s 14th birthday in December 2023, Brady took to Instagram to share several photos of his pride and joy. (Brady shares Ben and Vivi with Bündchen.)

“Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me,” Brady captioned the post. “Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!”

Vivian Lake

Brady’s only daughter, Vivian has been photographed in his arms on multiple occasions, including after some of his games. When she was born in 2012, the retired quarterback spoke to ESPN about the new addition to his family.

“I’m in trouble!” Brady laughed. “I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t. She’s a beautiful little girl.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Titanic star, who was also once romantically linked to Bündchen, has reportedly gotten closer to the NFL star since Brady’s divorce with the actress. Brady and DiCaprio have been spotted out at various locations together, including a party on Art Basel Miami Beach in December 2023.

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg and Brady have a special connection and supported each other in their respective fields for years. Brady even had a cameo role in Wahlberg’s Ted 2 movie. The Departed actor, a die-hard New England Patriots fan, had Brady’s back when he called into The Rich Eisen Show in 2015 where he was asked about his reaction to Brady’s Deflategate scandal.

“They’re trying to keep us down,” he said. They don’t like winners. Tom is the best ever. Arguably the best ever. He’s probably going to get two more victories when it’s all done. Then he’s going to come help run the team.”