Tom Brady and Irina Shayk See Each Other Several Times a Week

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are nurturing their relationship out of the public eye, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The twosome sees each other “several times a week,” the insider says, revealing that Shayk, 38, usually meets Brady, 46, at his place to try and keep a low profile.

Brady and Shayk “are into each other,” a second source tells Us, noting they make time to be together when they’re in the same city. Fans got a glimpse at one of their dates on January 15 when the couple were spotted getting cozy at New York City’s Brasserie Fouquet.

“Tom enjoys Irina’s company, but he’s still in a transitional period after his divorce and not looking to settle down [yet],” the second insider adds, noting that Brady’s “kids and career come first.” The former New England Patriots quarterback shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady was first linked to Shayk in July 2023 after the retired athlete was photographed picking up the supermodel at her Los Angeles hotel. The romance came after Brady and Bündchen, 43, announced their divorce in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage.

Shayk, meanwhile, shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper. She romanced Kanye West and Vito Schnabel before linking up with Brady over the summer.

Brady and Shayk seemingly pressed pause on their relationship in October 2023, but they reunited two months later in Miami.

“Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2023, noting that the duo “never broke up because they were never an official item. So that’s still where things stand between them.”

The insider noted that although there’s “no commitment” between Brady and Shayk at the moment, the two have “a great time whenever they hang out.”

The source maintained that Brady, who retired from the NFL in February 2023, is currently “focused on spending time with his kids and isn’t looking for a committed relationship.”

When it comes to his dynamic with Bündchen and their two children, a separate source told Us last month that the exes are a united front. “Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” the insider explained. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage.”

