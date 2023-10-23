Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Split After Relationship ‘Fizzled Out’

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s brief romance has come to a close.

“Tom and Irina have split, things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways,” a source confirms to Us Weekly on Monday, October 3. “There’s no ill will towards each other.” The breakup news comes three months after the pair were first spotted packing on PDA.

Shayk, 37, was photographed leaving Brady’s Los Angeles home in July, after which the former NFL star, 46, was seen caressing her face while picking her up at a hotel. Brady’s relationship with Shayk marked his first since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The pair — who share kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — ended their 14-year marriage in October 2022. (Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Shayk, for her part, previously dated Vito Schnabel and Kanye West following her 2019 split from ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

After news of Brady and Shayk’s romance broke, a source exclusively told Us that Bündchen, 43, was “totally unbothered” by their relationship. “[She’s] happy because he’s moved on because she has too,” the insider added. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

That same month, another source shared that Brady and Shayk “have a very natural vibe” and were “getting along great.” The insider went on to note, “Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know [Irina] better.”

The two spent some time apart in August as Shayk did not join Brady and his kids on his birthday trip to Africa. “What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa 🖤🖤🖤,” Brady captioned photos from his travels via Instagram. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories.”

Shayk took a trip of her own later that month as she posed for topless pics while on vacation with Cooper, 48. In addition to her NSFW photos, she snapped one of Cooper lying down on a kayak while shirtless.

A third source told Us on August 29 that Brady “has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business.” The insider continued: “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Tom Brady's Complete Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and More Throughout his career in the NFL — which saw him win seven Super Bowls — Tom Brady also made headlines for his numerous A-list romances. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2007. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was already dating future wife Gisele Bündchen when Moynahan found […]

The duo continued to “enjoy each other’s company” prior to their recent split despite having busy schedules. “Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina,” a separate source shared last month.

With reporting by Travis Cronin