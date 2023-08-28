Irina Shayk showed lots of skin during a recent vacation outing with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The model, 37, shared several photos of herself posing topless via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 26. In the since-expired pics, Shayk held her arm across her chest while posing on rocks near a beach. One of her Instagram Story uploads also included a shirtless snap of Cooper, 48, laying back in a kayak while covering his eyes from the sun.

Shayk shared more of her topless pics via her Instagram grid on Sunday, August 27, which she captioned, “ROCKY SUMMER … photos by LB🎼.”

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015 following their respective splits from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two years after welcoming their daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017, Us Weekly confirmed in 2019 that Cooper and Shayk had called it quits.

“They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

Shayk later opened up about the breakup in a January 2020 interview with British Vogue. “I think in all good relationships, you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the magazine. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

One year later, an insider told Us that coparenting was “going well” for the exes, noting, “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

The former couple have remained friendly over the years, reuniting for a family vacation in August 2022 and hanging out together at that year’s Met Gala. The twosome were spotted enjoying each other’s company at the same event earlier this year.

Shayk’s latest outing with Cooper — who has been romantically linked to Dianna Agron and Huma Abedin — comes one month after she was caught getting cozy with Tom Brady outside of his home in Los Angeles.

While neither have publicly discussed their relationship status, a source told Us last month that the pair have “a very natural vibe” together. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts,” the insider added. “It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

Shayk, however, wasn’t present to celebrate Brady’s 46th birthday. “He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” a source shared with Us on August 1. “He’s out of the country and focusing on family.” (Brady shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.)