Hog heaven! Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk enjoyed a tropical vacation playing with pigs, and the model documented every moment.

Shayk, 36, and the Silver Linings Playbook star, 47 — who coparent daughter Lea, 5 — looked cozy in the photos the Hercules actress shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 28.

The carousel of images featured the two rocking swimwear while spending time with the animals — and each other — on the beach. Cooper showed off his abs while wearing nothing but short black swim trunks. Shayk, for her part, sported a floral bikini and a black fishnet skirt.

In one photo, the Yemanzhelinsk native leaned her head on the Hangover actor’s shoulder as he poured water from a hose into the pigs’ trough. The former couple smiled broadly at the camera.

The other images in the social media upload are sans Cooper, with Shayk — and the pigs — taking front and center on the tropical trip: In one picture, she stretched out on the shore in her two-piece, surrounded by a giant heart carved into the sand.

The pair’s vacation comes one month after Us Weekly confirmed that the Academy Award nominee is dating Huma Abedin.

“Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively told Us in July. “Anna Wintour did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.”

A second insider revealed that the American Hustle star “was casually dating Dianna [Agron] when he and Huma started, but it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet.”

As for Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, the duo are “incredibly close,” a source told Us in November 2021, two years after their split. At the time, the insider noted that they had been “spending a lot of time together” as a family unit.

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the source said. “He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid friendly activities that involve their daughter.”

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter two years later. In 2018, the Licorice Pizza actor gushed about his daughter and then-partner. “Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” he told NPR. He and Shayk called it quits in 2019.

