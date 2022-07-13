Moving on. Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin following a matchmaking attempt from Anna Wintour, Us Weekly confirms.

“Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Anna Wintour did set them up, they have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes.”

Page Six was first to report the news that Wintour, 72, introduced Cooper, 47, and Abedin, 45, ahead of the Met Gala earlier this year. The Hangover star and the political staffer were both in attendance, however, they didn’t walk the red carpet together.

Ahead of his recent dating life development, Cooper was in a relationship with Irina Shayk. The former couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child two years later. After calling it quits in 2019, Cooper and Shayk, 36, have been focused on raising their daughter, Lea, together.

The model previously offered a rare glimpse at their bond when she discussed how her thoughts on marriage changed following their split. “Everyone looks at it differently,” Shayk told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2019. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

The Russia native also revealed that she didn’t understand the term coparenting. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” she said during an interview with Elle in March 2021. “Coparenting is parenting.”

According to Shayk, there was a conscious decision on her part to keep details of their relationship to herself over the years. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” the Sports Illustrated model, who was briefly linked to Kanye West in June 2021, added.

Later that year, Cooper and Shayk sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen spending more time together publicly. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that things hadn’t “changed” between them.

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the insider explained in December 2021. “He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid friendly activities that involve their daughter.”

The source noted that the duo stayed “incredibly close,” saying, “They’re super supportive of each other and each other’s career. As always, they put their daughter first in every decision they make.”

The Licorice Pizza actor was also previously linked to model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015.

Abedin, for her part, made headlines in 2011 after her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, was accused of sending sexual messages and photos to various women. The Michigan native initially stood by Weiner’s side, but later announced their separation after he admitted to sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life,” Abedin, who shares 10-year-old son Jordan with the former congressman, 57, told Us in a statement in August 2016. “During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.”

Abedin, who filed for divorce in 2017, is still in legal proceedings with Weiner.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!