Playing Cupid! Over the years, many stars have revealed that they helped sparks fly between their mutual friends.

Hailee Steinfeld, for her part, explained the advice that she gave pal Sophie Turner, who was interested in getting to know Joe Jonas more.

“I will say, I did get that text from Sophie being like, ‘So tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it,'” the singer said during a radio interview with Nova 96.9 in 2018.

One year later, Steinfeld set the record straight about how much of an impact she actually had on her friends’ growing romance.

“I definitely got the, ‘So tell me about Joe Jonas’ call,” the Dickinson star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2019. “Sophie and I have been friends for years, she’s one of my favorite humans. And Joe, same. Joe and I worked together a couple years ago, and he is also a wonderful person, and it worked! So yeah, I’ll take credit for that, sure!”

The Game of Thrones actress and the musician sparked romance rumors in 2016 before going public with their relationship at HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty the following year. Two years later, the pair secretly married after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and followed that up with a second wedding in Sarrians, France, that same year.

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that unusual,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after they got engaged. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa.”

Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa Jonas, in 2020 after choosing to keep most of the pregnancy private. Four months after Willa’s arrival, a source told Us that the duo were looking forward to having more children.

“They are really excited to expand their family,” the insider shared in December 2020. “Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was another celebrity who proudly took credit for his successful love connection between Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

“I’ve never talked about it, I was waiting for them to say it and then they finally sort of mentioned that I was the one who put them together, so now I will admit that I helped with that,” Ferguson admitted on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

Ferguson explained that Vergara and Manganiello met when the actress was still engaged to Nick Loeb, but it didn’t take long after her breakup for the How I Met Your Mother alum to make a move.

“When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe – like immediately, the moment it was out in the world – called me and was like, ‘I need her number,’” the Montana native shared at the time. “And then I called Sofia and I was, like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?’ And she was, like, ‘Ay, no!’ but, like, wanting me to give the number. So I did the number exchange and he took over from there!”

Vergara and Manganiello started dating in July 2014 and were engaged by the end of the year. The couple tied the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Two years later, the Magic Mike actor opened up about how he knew his relationship with the Hot Pursuit actress was meant to be.

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and well-being ahead of our own,” he explained to Hola! USA magazine in 2017. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Vergara, for her part, also reflected on how their relationship seems to work so well.

“He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important,” she noted at the time. “We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, ‘What’s their problem?’”

Scroll on for more celebrity couples that found one another when a celeb friend played matchmaker: