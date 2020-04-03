Mother-son magic! Malika Haqq welcomed her baby boy, Ace, in March 2020 and shares a sweet bond with the little one.

The Side by Side star announced her and ex O.T. Genasis’ son’s birth on March 16, two days after Ace’s birth. The infant’s reveal showed his hand on top of his parents’.

Haqq went on to share a hospital photo the following week captioned, “Best week of my life.”

The “I’m in Love With the Coco” rapper, whose real name is Odis Flores, posted the same photo on his account, writing, “My guy.”

The Los Angeles native commented, “Now you have a twin, you’re welcome. … I don’t know who’s more obsessed.”

Haqq announced in September 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child. Us Weekly confirmed Genasis’ paternity at the time.

The Georgia native supported his ex throughout her pregnancy, she gushed in February 2020 after he attended the teddy bear-themed baby shower Khloé Kardashian threw her.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq captioned party pics via Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

She went on to write, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

The Famously Single alum and Genasis started dating in 2017 and briefly split the following year. Although the former couple later reconciled, Haqq confirmed their breakup in June 2019.

“Single,” she captioned an Instagram upload of herself in a lace cover-up at the time.

