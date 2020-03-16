Malika-Haqq-Gives-Birth,-Welcomes-1st-Child-With-Ex-Boyfriend-O.T.-Genasis

Oh, baby! Malika Haqq gave birth on Saturday, March 14, welcoming her first child with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she captioned a photo on Instagram on Monday, March 16, of her newborn’s hand resting on his mom and dad’s palms.

The Dash Dolls alum, 36, announced in September that she had a little one on the way. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” the reality star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Haqq’s best friend, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the post: “Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.”

The Los Angeles native debuted her baby bump later that same week. “I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me every day because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it,” Malika captioned a sweet shot with her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq. “But I love her so much more.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Genasis is the father of Malika’s child. (The rapper, 32, already has a son from a previous relationship.) He and Malika split in June after dating on and off for two years.

“She didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” a source told Us exclusively the following month. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

The former couple were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together in October. They “were not showing PDA,” an insider told Us at the time. That being said, the exes “definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot.”