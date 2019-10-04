Pregnant Malika Haqq is preparing for her first child’s arrival with the help of her friends.

The Dash Dolls alum, 36, shopped at the Juvenile Shop baby store in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, October 3, with her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, and Khloé Kardashian.

Their outing came three days after Us Weekly confirmed that the actress’ ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her child. The former couple, who started dating in 2017, split in June.

Malika announced her pregnancy on September 27, writing on Instagram: “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Kardashian, 35, was quick to comment on her best friend’s reveal. “Congratulations Mika May!!!” the Revenge Body host wrote. “I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.”

Khadijah gushed on her own Instagram account: “Your little miracle is on the way!!! Already sharing this journey with you has been so amazing Sissy and the greatest times are just ahead. Malika, you’re going to be such an amazing Mom. You were built for this and I thank you in advance for OUR baby!! I love you two so much!! #2020Baby.”

The pregnant star went on to share her first baby bump picture on Monday, September 30, posting a photo of her twin touching her stomach.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more,” Malika wrote.

