



Mystery solved. Malika Haqq’s ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her child, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

Khloé Kardashian’s BFF, 36, confirmed in June that she split from the 32-year-old rapper after dating on and off for two years.

“Single,” Haqq captioned a sexy photo of herself via Instagram at the time. The twosome, who were first linked in 2017, hit a rough patch in May 2018. They later reconciled before calling it quits again.

“To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it,” Genasis wrote in an “open love letter” to Haqq in October via Instagram. ”Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.”

Earlier this month, the Famously Single alum announced she is pregnant.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Haqq captioned a pic of herself holding a positive pregnancy test on Friday, September 27. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

While Haqq did not mention Genasis in her post, she was showered with love by her friends and twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it,” Malika wrote alongside a photo of her sister holding her baby bump on Monday, September 30, via Instagram. “But I love her so much more.”

Khadijah, who has three kids with husband Bobby McCray, shared the same photo.

“When I had my first child you were there every second, literally in the bed w me co-parenting. We’ve always been a team because we work better together,” Khadijah gushed. “And now raising your baby is literally my dream coming true!”

Kardashian, who has been close with the twins for years, also celebrated Malika’s pregnancy.

“My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares 17-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, wrote on Friday via Instagram. “I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!”

Reporting by Brody Brown

