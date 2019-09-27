As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, Malika Haqq is no stranger to public relationships. Now that she’s pregnant, fascination over her dating history is at an all-time high.

The Dash Dolls alum, 36, announced that she’s expecting her first child on Friday, September 27, with an Instagram photo of herself smiling while holding a positive pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned the post. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. … 2020 baby!”

After her announcement, famous friends including Khloé Kardashian and Cassie took to the Sky High star’s comments section to celebrate the happy news.

“Congratulations Mika May!!!!! “I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly,” wrote the Good American designer, 35, who shares 17-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

The “Me & U” singer, 33, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Alex Fine, commented, “Congratulations!! So happy for you!”

In a post on her own Instagram, Malika’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, wrote about how excited she is to watch her other half become a mom. Khadijah shares son Christian, 8, with husband Bobby McCray.

“Your little miracle is on the way!!! Already sharing this journey with you has been so amazing Sissy and the greatest times are just ahead,” she wrote. “Malika, you’re going to be such an amazing Mom. You were built for this and I thank you in advance for OUR baby!! I love you two so much!! #2020Baby”

Malika’s comments section was also filled with fans who wondered who the father of her child is. “Who’s baby daddy,” one user wrote. Another added, “Who is the father tho. I’ve never seen him.”

The E! personality didn’t reveal the identity of her baby’s dad, but she’s been previously linked to several famous names, including Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

