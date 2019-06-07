Free agent. Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq revealed that she has split from boyfriend O.T. Genasis with a sexy photo of herself.

“Single,” she captioned the snap on Instagram on Friday, June 7, which showed off the reality star’s curves in a pair of white undergarments and a lace cover-up.

The Famously Single alum, 36, and the rapper, 31, began dating in 2017, though the pair hit a rough patch in May 2018. “Love doesn’t fail, people do,” Haqq captioned a black screen on Instagram at the time. “Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to ones [sic] choices can lead to heart break. Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individuals [sic] pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love.”

The twosome later reconciled, with Genasis penning an open love letter to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in October. “To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world,” he wrote at the time. “My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean.”

The “Coco” singer continued, “I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend..God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika.”

Genasis was last spotted on Haqq’s Instagram page in a group shot with friends that included Jeezy, Trey Songz and Jeannie Mai in January.

Haqq was previously linked to rapper Chinx in 2014 and 2015. The musician died after being fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on May 17, 2015. Haqq also has a romantic history with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she met while filming Famously Single.

“We had a lot in common from the start and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance,” the former couple told Us Weekly in a statement on December 9, 2016. “Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close [quarters].”

Haqq and Ortiz-Magro called it quits two months later.

