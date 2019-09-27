



WHOA, baby! Malika Haqq is pregnant with her first child.

The Dash Dolls alum, 36, announced the news on Friday, September 27, with an Instagram photo of herself smiling while holding a positive pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned the post. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

The Sky High star also shared more photos on her Instagram Story of her and her pregnancy test, along with a Clearblue baby onesie, where she continued to gush over the milestone.

“Thanks @ClearBue for being clear and intricate part of the most important test result of my life!” she wrote alongside a photo of her showing off the results.

After the announcement, many of the E! personality’s famous friends, including BFF Khloé Kardashian, took to her comments section to celebrate the news.

“Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!!” the Good American designer, 35, wrote. “God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.”

Additionally, the former Kocktails With Khloé host — who shares daughter True, 17 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — took to her Instagram Story with a post dedicated to her close friend.

“Congratulations!!! My bestie @Malika is having a baby!!!” she wrote alongside the same photo of Haqq and her pregnancy test.

Malika’s twin, Khadijah Haqq, also commented on her sister’s Instagram post. Khadijah is the mother of son Christian, 8, with husband Bobby McCray.

“Our family is growing!! Congratulations Mika.” she wrote.

In a post on her own Instagram, Khadijah continued to send positive vibes to her sister ahead of her “journey” as a mom.

“Your little miracle is on the way!!! Already sharing this journey with you has been so amazing Sissy and the greatest times are just ahead,” she wrote. “Malika, you’re going to be such an amazing Mom. You were built for this and I thank you in advance for OUR baby!! I love you two so much!! #2020Baby.”

Malika didn’t reveal the father of her child. The reality star has been previously linked to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and NFL player Adrian Wilson. She most recently dated rapper O.T. Genasis.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!