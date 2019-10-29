Malika Haqq Didn’t Want to Pressure O.T. Genasis Over Her Pregnancy





had no interest in pressuring her ex-boyfriendto be an active participant in her pregnancy and she gave the father of her unborn child a choice in the matter, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” the insider says. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

Another source told Us that the exes met up at Mod Nails in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood to get manicures and pedicures together on Saturday, October 26. The onlooker said Haqq and Genasis were “not showing any PDA.” However, the former couple “definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot.”

Haqq, 36, surprised all when she announced via Instagram in September that she is expecting her first child. The Sky High actress posted a pic of herself smiling as she held up her positive Clearblue pregnancy test. Her baby is slated to arrive in 2020.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

At the time, she also posted additional snaps about the exciting news to her Instagram Story. She shared a pic of her pregnancy test along with a Clearblue onesie for her newborn. “Thanks @Clearblue for being clear and intricate part of the most important test result of my life!” she added.

Haqq didn’t disclose the identity of her child’s father when she revealed her pregnancy, but Us broke the news three days later that the 32-year-old rapper is the father her baby.

Haqq and Genasis dated on and off for two years, officially calling it quits in June. They were first linked in 2017, but later encountered a bump in the road in May 2018. When they reconciled later that year, Genasis posted an open love letter to Haqq on Instagram.

“To the world you may be one person but to me, you’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it,” he wrote in October 2018, captioning a loving snap of the pair. “Before you, I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know, I always play you love songs, but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out, but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced.”

The “Cut It” rapper noted that he’d “do anything in this world” for the Dash Dolls alum, adding: “YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man … You’re not only my partner but my best friend … God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing.”