



Pampering before baby! Pregnant Malika Haqq and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis got their nails done together on Saturday, October 26.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple got manicures at Mod Nails in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Haqq, 36, announced in September that she is expecting her first child. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself smiling while holding a positive pregnancy test. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. … 2020 baby!”

Days later, Us broke the news that Genasis, 32, is the father of the reality star’s unborn child.

Haqq and the rapper dated on and off for two years before separating in June. They have not publicly commented on the current status of their relationship.

The Famously Single alum, who previously dated Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nick Carter, was showered with love from her famous friends and family members after she announced her pregnancy.

“Congratulations Mika May!!!!!” her BFF Khloé Kardashian commented on Instagram. “I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.”

Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter True, commented, “Congrats Malika. Blessings on blessings.”

The mom-to-be’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, also shared a sweet message on Instagram, writing, “Your little miracle is on the way!!! Already sharing this journey with you has been so amazing Sissy and the greatest times are just ahead. Malika, you’re going to be such an amazing Mom. You were built for this and I thank you in advance for OUR baby!! I love you two so much!! #2020Baby.”

More recently, Malika was spotted shopping with Kardashian, 35, and Khadijah, 36, at a baby store in the Sherman Oaks area of L.A. on October 3.