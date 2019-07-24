So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her ex Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived.

“I’m a really fun aunt, so I hope I’m going to be a fun mom!” Khloe told Refinery 29 in April 2015. “I like to have fun and be silly and not take myself too seriously with the kids, so I hope that will translate when I actually have my own.'”

Kardashian grew up with five siblings and didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand when Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian had babies before her.

In an August 2017 interview with Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, the Good American creator added, “My house is the fun house for my nieces and nephews. We do arts and crafts and bake a lot. We like to play outside and in the pool, just being goofy. I have water balloons and we have water fights. I’m like a big kid myself. At night when I babysit them, we have dance parties. I love to give their moms the evening off.”

When the Revenge Body host revealed that she was expecting a little one with Thompson on Instagram in December 2017, she wrote, “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Baby True has been a staple on Khloé’s social media accounts since she was born.

