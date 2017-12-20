Kongratulations! After Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on Wednesday, December 20, via Instagram, fans took to Twitter to react to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s big news.

“Aww I’m so happy Khloè Kardashian is pregnant after waiting so long,” a fan tweeted.

“Khloe Kardashian announcing shes pregnant is the best news ever to end the year,” another fan wrote.

“me when I saw Khloe Kardashian finally announced she was pregnant,” a user tweeted with a gif from The Office of Michael Scott freaking out.

me when I saw Khloe Kardashian finally announced she was pregnant pic.twitter.com/DdKsFTpkfV — Maddie Dobson (@Maddie_Dobson) December 20, 2017

“Actually me seeing Khloe Kardashian’s insta pregnancy post for the first time,” one user wrote with a gif of Jonah Hill screaming.

Actually me seeing Khloe Kardashian’s insta pregnancy post for the first time pic.twitter.com/Wmq75zoSoj — soph 🎃 (@sophfindlay_) December 20, 2017

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in September that Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child. Us revealed in October that Kardashian was pregnant with a boy.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” the 33-year-old mother-to-be wrote alongside a photo of her bare baby bump on Wednesday. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Other fans wondered if Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement was next. Us exclusively revealed in September that Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner, who is pregnant with a baby girl, has not yet commented on her baby news publicly.

“So Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy…when is Kylie going to confirm hers??” one fan posted.

So Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy…when is Kylie going to confirm hers?? pic.twitter.com/rsR3Mf2neu — ♡ (@WestCoastDoII) December 20, 2017

“KHLOE KARDASHIAN JUST ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY ON INSTA, CMON KYLIE WE ALL WAITIN ON U TOO HUN,” another user tweeted.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN JUST ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY ON INSTA, CMON KYLIE WE ALL WAITIN ON U TOO HUN pic.twitter.com/WJV6qj3iR5 — addi (@addison_ballard) December 20, 2017

“Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant,” a fan wrote with a gif from Finding Nemo.

Me on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat now that Khloé confirmed she’s pregnant pic.twitter.com/UrJY11tj6g — Maloree✨ (@maloree_kriewal) December 20, 2017

the kardashians blow my mind bc even if you don't care about them you still kinda care about them. I just told like 11 people that Khloe is pregnant as though it was my personal news to share — ellie (@holy_schnitt) December 20, 2017

Kris Jenner on the way to the bank after signing a new show with E! for Khloe Kardashian's unborn baby pic.twitter.com/DvQJMb302X — luisa (@itsluisagibson) December 20, 2017

Khloe Kardashian : Announced on Instagram she is Pregnant Everybody to Kylie Jenner : pic.twitter.com/zmNT4EtsIm — Christian Hall 🦁 (@SpazzLion) December 20, 2017

Khloe Kardashian finally announced that she's pregnant. Why do I feel like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders??? — dani eldredge (@danieldredge_) December 20, 2017

Don't even care, I'm so happy for Khloe Kardashian.

I've watched KUWTK for years and after thinking she couldn't have kids this is lovely. — Laura 🎬 (@HiLauraaa) December 20, 2017

