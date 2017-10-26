The Lip Kit queen is toning it down. While a source tells Us Weekly Kylie Jenner is “a bit relieved” that word of her pregnancy is out, she’s not yet ready to go public. Multiple sources confirm the 20-year-old is prepping quietly for the arrival of a baby girl, decorating a nursery and stocking up on necessities with the help of sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” reveals a pal. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Boyfriend Travis Scott has been by her side at home, and multiple sources note that “things are going well,” for the 25-year-old rapper and the makeup mogul. “They’re extremely sweet and very, very happy,” one tells Us. “They’re doting and kind with each other. It’s cool to see.” But that doesn’t mean they’re making concrete plans to shack up together just yet: Notes another source, “Who knows what the future holds for them, but he really cares about her and vice versa.”

The pair stepped out October 15, joining sis Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin on a double date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Says an onlooker, “Both couples were almost always holding hands or had their arms around each other.”

During her pregnancy, Jenner has also been leaning on fellow mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian, who an insider reveals “has been her rock.” The sisters “are now in this journey together and are so elated to be pregnant at the same time. They both couldn’t be happier.” Recently, the two appeared in a video promoting their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration in which Jenner jokes, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

