These two! Pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian joked about having ‘so many babies’ in a new video — but it’s not what you think.

The siblings teamed up for their first Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video to promote their Lip Kit partnership In Love with the Koko Kollection. The new products, which were released in May, includes different matte liquid lipstick shades and a glossy nude.

“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Kardashian, 33, says in the clip.

Jenner, 20, replies: “We have so many babies, who knew?”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is expecting her first child with

Jenner, meanwhile, is pregnant and expecting with beau Travis Scott. The famous sisters have yet to publicly confirm their baby news.

Of course, one more addition is on the way for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Us broke the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate — a baby girl.

As for Kourtney Kardashian? On Tuesday, she slammed rumors that she’s pregnant via Twitter. “I see online that that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” she wrote, referring to a Grazia article. “The interviewer asked me, ‘What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?’ and my answer was… ‘I’ve heard that I am pregnant.'”

