Nothing to see here! Kourtney Kardashian shut down rumors circulating the internet that she is pregnant.

“I see online that that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” the reality star, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, October 24, in reference to a Grazia article published the same day in which Kardashian joked that she’s expecting her fourth child. “The interviewer asked me, ‘What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?’ and my answer was… ‘I’ve heard that I am pregnant.’”

Although the media personality is currently dating model Younes Bendjima, she revealed on the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she “feels like” she would have another baby with ex Scott Disick “if the situation was right.”

The Grazia reporter also noted in the article that the former Dash owner would not comment on the pregnancy buzz surrounding her famous sisters. On the season 14 premiere of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child together via surrogate, which Us Weekly exclusively reported back in July.

As Us also exclusively reported in September, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, news that came days after Us confirmed Kylie Jenner is also pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner, 20, has played coy about her baby-to-be, although she has sly referenced her pregnancy through various Snapchat posts.

A source told Us in early October that “sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloe” has helped Jenner feel “super prepared” for motherhood. The insider also added that, although the Good American designer and the Lip Kit creator have remained mum about the news, season 14 of their E! show “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

