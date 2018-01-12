Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are about to be parents! Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the reality star, 20, and the rapper, 25, are expecting their first child together. Although the pair have yet to confirm that they’re having a baby, they have reportedly already started sharing the good news with their friends and family.

The couple first went public with their romance when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April of this year — just weeks after Jenner split from her on-off boyfriend of four years, Tyga.

Scroll to see the timeline of Jenner and Scott’s relationship: