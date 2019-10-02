



Pulling the plug. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits after two years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, October 1, that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the rapper 28, had split after several weeks of trying to make their relationship work. In Touch confirms that the couple have decided to “take a break.”

The former couple’s last public appearance was at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly, in August. The last Instagram post the makeup mogul shared with the musician was on September 10. The post promoted the pair’s recent Playboy cover.

In September, the reality star was hospitalized with an unspecified illness, which resulted in her skipping Paris Fashion Week and the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier,” she said in a statement on her Twitter on September 25. “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

After she was released from the hospital, the E! personality took to her Instagram with a video of her showing off her abs. “Ok, my body is really pulling the f–k through these days,” she captioned the clip.

On Monday, September 30, the Kylie Skin CEO attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in South Carolina with her mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and daughter, Stormi, 20 months, whom she shares with Scott.

The breakup comes months after TMZ reported in February that Jenner confronted Scott about alleged infidelity. She reportedly found “evidence,” which led to an argument.

The Grammy nominee’s rep shot down the rumors at the time, though. “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie,” his rep told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “It is not true. He did not cheat.”

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017 shortly after her split from Tyga. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2017 that the pair were expecting their first child together. They quietly welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star never confirmed her pregnancy but later gave fans an intimate look at her journey when she shared a video documenting the experience.

Scott and Jenner frequently hinted that their relationship was headed toward marriage. In addition to calling each other “hubby” and “wifey” on many occasions, she also wore a massive diamond ring on her left hand. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder assured Paper magazine in February that she would “let everybody know” when an engagement occurred.

The duo were all over each other at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in February and celebrated Stormi’s birthday with family earlier that month.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper and the Life of Kylie alum even hoped to add to their brood. “Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” a source told Us in December 2018. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

The insider added that her “entire family loves them together and they support their relationship 100 percent.”

Jenner’s breakup comes almost eight months after her best friend Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The parents of daughter True split in February after the model, 22, and the athlete, 28, were spotted “making out” at a party, according to a source.

Woods denied many of the allegations against her in a March 1 interview on Red Table Talk. Kardashian, 35, then lashed out at her little sister’s bestie on Twitter, accusing her of lying about the hookup.

