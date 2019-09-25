



Get well soon. Kylie Jenner was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms days after she skipped an appearance at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards due to a severe sickness, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for severe symptoms reminiscent of the flu, including nausea and dizziness. According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the reality star’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, is with her at the hospital, while her mom, Kris Jenner, is in Paris for Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, September 24, a day before the hospitalization news, the makeup mogul was seemingly at home, promoting her Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection on her Instagram Story.

The health update comes three days after the Lip Kit maven was set to present with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Emmys on Sunday, September 22. The Life of Kylie alum was seen with her sisters on the seating chart but was a no-show when the ceremony started.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that the Kylie Skin CEO skipped the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles because of an unspecified illess.

“[She] was sick and she has been sick for days,” the insider said. “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

While Kylie stayed home, Kim, 38, and Kendall, 23, presented at the Emmys without her, where they were laughed at by the audience. The E! personalities presented the award for Outstanding Reality TV Show Competition, which went to RuPaul’s Drag Race. Before they named the winner, Kim and Kendall gave a small speech about how important reality TV has been for their family.

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” the KKW Beauty founder said.

Her model sister added, “Telling their stories. Unfiltered and unscripted.”

The remarks were met with laughter from the in-studio audience, which confused fans at home.

“Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner got bullied on the #Emmys2019. Why people are laughing at them? So rude and disrespectful. These people are still not over the fact that the Kardashians are succeding [sic]?” one user tweeted during the Emmys.

A source told Us after the Emmys that the sisters “were not briefed” about the teleprompter lines being a “joke.”

“It was definitely a bit awkward,” the insider shared.

However, a second source added that the laughter didn’t phase the reality stars.

“Kim and Kendall were good sports about it,” the insider said. “The line was supposed to be funny. They weren’t bothered by people laughing.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!