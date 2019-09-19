You can sit with Us … at Emmys! Sophie Turner, Margaret Qualley and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are set to attend the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

According to Us Weekly’s photo of the seating chart, Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner will all be in the crowd during the ceremony — in separate rows!

The cast of Game of Thrones, who scored 10 nominations, are also scattered throughout the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Turner, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, has an empty seat next to her. It’s unclear if her husband, Joe Jonas, is set to attend, but if he does, the Jonas Brother will have the opportunity to chat with actress Naomi Watts.

“I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen,” Turner wrote on her Instagram Story after learning about her first-ever nomination. “This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.”

Jonas, for his part, wrote that he was “so incredibly proud” of his wife, who portrayed Sansa Stark during all eight seasons of the HBO hit.

Margaret Qualley, another first-time nominee, appears to be going solo to Sunday’s show, according to the chart. Us broke the news last month that the Fosse/Verdon star, who is up for Outstanding Support Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, is dating Pete Davidson.

“What the heck? I am stunned! I feel so honored to be nominated this morning, and alongside this crazy talented group of women,” Qualley said in a statement about her nomination. “I can’t believe it! Huge congratulations to Sam and Michelle, and the entire cast; and a very special thank you to Ann Reinking, who I grew up idolizing and am completely honored to have been given the opportunity to portray. She was more generous than I ever could have hoped for in helping me prepare for this role and I am lucky to now call her my friend.”

The 2019 Emmy Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see where all of the stars will be watching the show!