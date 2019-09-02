Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, looked happy together as they left their hotel in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, September 1.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, wore black pants and a blue polo shirt, while the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 24, stepped out in a black tuxedo jacket dress and had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail. They were spotted getting into a boat and were seen laughing together as they headed out for the evening.

Their outing came a day after the pair attended the premiere of Qualley’s new film, Seberg, at the 2019 Venice Film Festival on Friday, August 30.

While Davidson didn’t walk the red carpet, he was spotted seated behind the actress at the screening of the film.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that the pair were dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this week.

Before he began seeing the Leftovers star — who is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell and her ex-husband and former Gap model Paul Qualley — Davidson dated Kate Beckinsale.

The pair first connected at a Golden Globes afterparty in January and were seen together on both coasts before Us confirmed their split in May.

Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months last year before they broke up in October. He was linked to Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David before his brief engagement.

Qualley previously dated actor Nat Wolff and director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years her senior.

The What Men Want star recently finished shooting a semi-autobiographical film with Judd Apatow about growing up in Staten Island, New York.

