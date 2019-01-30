Pete Davidson to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Film Directed by Judd Apatow

All about Pete Davidson! The comedian is set to star in a semi-autobiographical movie directed by Judd Apatow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reported on Tuesday, January 29, that the 25-year-old will star in a film somewhat based on his life growing up in Staten Island, New York. He wrote the script for the new film with Apatow and Dave Sirus, according to THR. It’s set to start production in May or June.

Davidson, whose firefighter father died in the Twin Towers on 9/11 when he was just 7 years old, started doing stand-up comedy when he was 16. Four years later, he made headlines after becoming one of the youngest comedians to join the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014.

The actor starred in Netflix’s 2018 romantic comedy Set It Up. His latest film, Big Time Adolescence, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month. Davidson joked about his past stint in rehab in Utah while attending the festival on Monday, January 28.

“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” he told Variety while drinking a beer with friend and costar Machine Gun Kelly. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it.”

Last month, Davidson alarmed fans by sharing a troubling message on Instagram following his October 2018 split from fiancée Ariana Grande. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote on December 15 before deactivating his account. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Two weeks later, a source told Us Weekly that he is “doing a lot better.”

Davidson also referenced his social media cleanse on Monday. “I can’t go on that for obvious reasons,” he told Variety. “Just don’t go online. It doesn’t make me very happy. Even if it’s not about me, it’s random s–t … I’m not a fan of it.”

Apatow, meanwhile, last directed a feature film in 2015. The project was Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, which also pulled inspiration from the Inside Amy Schumer star’s life.

