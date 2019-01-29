Making light of his trials and tribulations. Pete Davidson made a joke about a past stint in rehab while doing press for his new film, Big Time Adolescence, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Monday, January 28.

“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” the Saturday Night Live star, 25, told Variety while sitting alongside his friend and costar Machine Gun Kelly. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it.”

The comedian then took a dig at the former facility he says he stayed at roughly four years ago, Cirque Lodge, saying, “It speaks wonders to your rehab facilities,” as he raised a beer to his lips. “It worked out great.”

Davidson, who has been struggling in the wake of his October 2018 split from his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, also referenced his decision to delete his Instagram account for the second time in December.

“I can’t go on that for obvious reasons,” he told Variety. “Just don’t go online. It doesn’t make me very happy. Even if it’s not about me, it’s random s–t … I’m not a fan of it.”

Prior to taking his social media page down, the Going Places star had posted a suicidal message that resulted in both Grande, 25, and the NYPD checking in on him.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote on December 15 after taking aim at the “Thank U, Next” singer for discussing Kanye West‘s mental health. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” Grande tweeted in response. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that the actor refused to see his ex.

Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, also admitted to being “in a weird mood” after the death of his friend Kevin Barnett on January 22. “My head hurts,” he told the crowd at a comedy show at Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City later that evening. “How long have I been up here? Sorry, my brain is mush.”

