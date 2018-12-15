She’ll be there. Ariana Grande proved she still cares about her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, after the Saturday Night Live star posted a disturbing message on Instagram.

“man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn’t mean any harm,” the pop star, 25, tweeted on Saturday, December 15. “all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god.”

Grande seemingly reached out directly to Davidson and attempted to see him via another tweet. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote, intimating that she was outside the SNL studios in New York City. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.” Both posts have since been deleted.

She also responded to a fan who asked why she didn’t just call her ex, writing in a now-deleted message, “i don’t have his number. what else?????????? how else would we like to vilify me today? pls keep going bc i haven’t had enough guilt at all.”

Earlier on Saturday, the comedian, 25, shared a sad message on his Instagram account that left many worried about his safety. “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he posted. “i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Davidson’s comments came shortly after he slammed Grande for poking fun at Kanye West amid his feud with Drake. “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

The Set It Up actor, who has frequently discussed his battle with borderline personality disorder, continued: “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.” He later deleted his account.

Grande used West’s tweetstorm over Drake to plug her new single, “Imagine,” on Twitter on Thursday, December 13. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping beautiful, new songs tonight,” she tweeted. “If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

West reacted to the jab on Saturday. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” the 41-year-old rapper tweeted.

He added: “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

Grande later told the Yeezy designer on Twitter, “i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.” She subsequently deleted the message.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

