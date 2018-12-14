Ariana Grande: former TV star, platinum-selling pop singer… and now peace negotiator? The 25-year-old called for a ceasefire between Kanye West and Drake so fans could focus on her and Miley Cyrus’ new music.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” Grande tweeted on Thursday, December 13, referencing her new single “Imagine” and Cyrus’ collaboration with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon on a new version of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

Grande didn’t call out West and Drake by name but added, “If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer’s tweet came as West posted a lengthy Twitter diatribe, accusing Drake of threatening him. Kim Kardashian also waded into the feud, issuing a stern warning to the “God’s Plan” rapper and telling him there would be no Drake without her husband.

Cyrus, 26, retweeted Grande’s message adding a caption that referenced both pop stars’ music. “Didn’t they hear the news?!” she wrote. “War IS over! Thank you, next!”

Grande replied: “Period.”

The singer previously hyped “Imagine” by telling fans the song relates to past relationships, which include an engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson that ended in October.

“A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 11. “But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.”

Grande’s exes also include rapper Mac Miller, who died at age 26 in September of mixed drug toxicity, and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez.

