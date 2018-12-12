Getting real. Just over a month after she released “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande is teasing yet another new song — this time, about “failed … relationships.”

The 25-year-old musician announced that “Imagine” will be released on Friday, December 14, and gave fans some insight into its meaning.

“A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 11. “But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Grande and comedian Pete Davidson got engaged after only a few weeks of dating in June. The couple split in October, one month after Grande’s ex Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose. “They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us at the time.

Davidson recently spoke out about being bullied online following the split. “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he wrote via Instagram on December 3. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everybody loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

He continued: “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

Grande went on to defend him against bullies and told fans that he blocked her on social media. “He is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health,” a source told Us.

Grande and Davidson are currently both single after their split, but the comedian has since joined a dating app. “[He is] single and not dating any one person, not even seriously,” an insider noted to Us. Grande, meanwhile, denied rumors that she rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez on Monday, December 10, writing, “we’re friends everyone take a big ol breather.”

