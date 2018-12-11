Moving on. Pete Davidson was spotted on a date with a mystery woman in New York City on Monday, December 10, but a source reveals to Us Weekly exclusively that he is still very much a single man.

“He’s dating,” the source tells Us. “He’s single and not dating any one person, not even seriously.”

TMZ obtained a picture of the Saturday Night Live star, 25, eating dinner and drinking wine with an unknown brunette at Carbone restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of NYC on Monday. The date comes just days after a source exclusively told Us that Davidson started using a dating app following his split from Ariana Grande.

“Pete is dating again,” an insider said at the time. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

Us broke the news in June that the former couple got engaged after just a few weeks of dating. They called it quits in October.

Davidson spoke out about being bullied following the breakup and release of his ex-fiancée’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everybody loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder, continued. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

He concluded: “I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you. Pete.”

Hours later, Grande, also 25, messaged a fan on Twitter and said she hadn’t seen any of the hate, but “[cares] deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment.”

A source later confirmed to Us that the comedian blocked the “Thank U, Next” singer following their breakup, as he “is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health.”

The Nickelodeon alum eventually addressed the SNL star’s emotional message publicly via her Instagram Story on December 4. “I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler to others,” she wrote. “I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

