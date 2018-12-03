Looking for love again! Pete Davidson joined a dating app after Ariana Grande called off their four-month engagement, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Pete is dating again,” a second source confirms. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, joins a long list of celebrities who have turned to dating apps, including Tiffany Haddish, Drew Barrymore and John Mayer.

Davidson and Grande, also 25, started dating in May, shortly after their respective splits from Cazzie David and the late Mac Miller. Just a few weeks into the whirlwind romance, Us broke the news that the comedian proposed to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a 3-carat diamond engagement ring.

After Miller died at the age of 26 in September from an accidental overdose, Davidson and Grande’s relationship became strained and they broke up the following month.

“While Pete loves Ariana, he knows she needs her space,” a source told Us at the time. “Pete and Ariana are really hoping for the best for each other.”

Davidson joked about being “0 for 3” with his love life in an SNL promo in November after asking singer Maggie Rogers whether she wanted to marry him. Soon after, Grande seemingly clapped back in a since-deleted tweet that read, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” The pop star later referenced the breakup in her single “Thank U, Next,” in which she also name-dropped exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Miller.

More recently, a source told Us that Grande “is doing really well and has been over the moon with the success of ‘Thank U, Next.’”

