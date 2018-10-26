A shoulder to lean on. After Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in September from a suspected overdose at age 26, the pop star turned to her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson, for support.

“Pete was 100 percent there for Ariana,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Even though Grande, 25, had Davidson, 24, to dry her tears, she realized that their whirlwind romance proved to be too much, too soon. The couple had started seeing each other in May, just one month after the songstress’ split from Miller, whom she dated for two years.

In June, Us broke the news of Grande and Davidson’s engagement, but they decided to call it off earlier this month.

“She was not ready to be a in a relationship and she saw that,” the source tells Us. “Ariana pulled the plug, and then they decided to cool things off for a while.”

The Grammy nominee and the Saturday Night Live star “were trying to figure things out for a bit,” according to the source, but they “never had any set wedding plans.”

When they were together, Grande and Davidson did not shy away from documenting their love story on Instagram. She took a break from the spotlight after their breakup and Miller’s death, while the comedian wiped all posts from his account, canceled multiple scheduled stand-up appearances and even changed his phone number.

“Pete is still really depressed, but he knows that right now this is the right decision,” a second insider tells Us. “While Pete loves Ariana, he knows she needs her space. Pete and Ariana are really hoping for the best for each other.”

Another source told Us earlier this month that Miller’s death “put a tremendous amount of strain” on Grande and Davidson’s relationship.

