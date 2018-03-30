Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2018

By
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
19

Calling it quits. Scroll through to see which celebs broke up with their significant others this year.