The Real Housewives of Orange County’s newest addition, Gina Kirschenheiter, split from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, while filming the upcoming season, and is opening up to Us Weekly about the end of her marriage.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” Gina said in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment. “

The new Bravo personality filed for divorce from her husband of seven years on April 2, citing irreconcilable differences. She has asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three children, Nicholas, 5, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 2.

While speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 3, Gina revealed that filming the Bravo series — along with Matthew’s very busy life — had an impact on their marriage.

“I think I did see it as an opportunity that would be good for us, ’cause we’re buddies, we’re friends, we’re just going to navigate this together,” she told Us. “And then when he couldn’t film, and he’s also away a lot, I think that it probably did have more of a negative effect on our relationship and made things harder. Now i’m basically going on this venture, and he’s not included and involved in it, and it creates even more distance than is already there.”

She also added that her relationship had hit a rough patch while living in Long Island, New York, due to Matthew’s daily commute into the city. Although the pair started spending more “amazing” time together after relocating to Orange County three years ago, they still had their moments.

“It’s been really difficult,” Gina said of having Matthew be away so much. “It’s not easy. It affected our relationship. And we’re trying to navigate through it, but I’m not going to say it’s been peaches and cream all the time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns on Bravo Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

