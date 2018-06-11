Allow Us to introduce two new Bravolebrities! Following the departure of Meghan Edmonds and Lydia McLaughlin, The Real Housewives of Orange County has welcomed two sassy new woman to the cast: Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

In season 13, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are working together to try to rebuild their friendship – something that’s easier said than done. Meanwhile, their outside relationships are also causing some drama. Kelly Dodd and Shannon are both single and figuring out how to live life post-divorce. Vicki is hoping her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, will finally commit, and Tamra is worried about her husband Eddie Judge’s health. Vicki also brings in the new faces to the group – estranged friend Emily and acquaintance Gina – so it’s only a matter of time before the drama begins.

Emily is an Ohio native who came from nothing, working to become an attorney and party planner. She’s constantly busy and with three kids of her own all under 5 years old – a daughter named Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller – as well as two stepdaughters from her husband Shane’s previous marriage, so she’s struggling to figure out what’s next.

Gina is a Long Island-native and also a mother of three kids under 5. She “keeps her expectations low and her patience high,” Bravo revealed in the press release, as Gina’s husband works in Los Angeles during the week, causing her to raise their family on her own. During the season, she’ll re-evaluate what’s important in her life. She’s also quickly learning, three years into living in the OC, that she can’t trust many.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!