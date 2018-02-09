Tossing away her orange! Lydia McLaughlin is leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County after returning to the series last year.

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time,” McLaughlin wrote in a blog post on Friday, February 9. “I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

McLaughlin, 36, originally joined RHOC in season 8. She left the Bravo hit ahead of season 9, but returned last year as a full-time cast member for season 12.

“Bravo and Evolution have been amazing to me and I have made great friendships. I treasure all my fans and appreciate all the love and support. I’ve been honored to be a source of entertainment and inspiration to all of you and I hope to continue spreading light and love,” the Beyond Orange County: A Housewives Guide to Faith & Happiness author continued. “Being a full time mom to THREE little boys, publisher of NOBLEMAN Magazine, blogger, jewelry designer, author, and wife, I have a lot going on! I will continue to share my life and faith and use this platform to be a lightworker.”

McLaughlin and her husband, Doug, have three children: Stirling, 8, Maverick, 6, and Roman, 2. Her whole family, including her mother, have been featured on RHOC with her.

This is not the first cast shakeup to rock the OG Real Housewives franchise. Meghan King Edmonds announced in January that she also was not returning for the thirteenth season.

