Just when you think things can’t get more out of control, reality TV tops itself. From The Real Housewives to The Bachelor franchise, Us Weekly has put together a list of 2017’s most shocking moments in reality television.

The Bachelorette: DeMario Jackson has a surprise girlfriend

During Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, contestant DeMario’s on-again off-again girlfriend surprised him by showing up to a group date. He denied knowing her at first, causing Rachel to send him home on the spot — she literally told him to “get the f–k out!”

Bachelor in Paradise: Production temporarily shuts down

In quite possibly the biggest reality TV scandal to date, production of Bachelor in Paradise was briefly shut down after a producer filed a complaint of misconduct after seeing Corinne Olympios and DeMario hook up. Filming resumed after Warner Bros. found no evidence of misconduct but neither Corinne nor DeMario came back. They later faced each other in a dramatic sit-down interview.

The Challenge: Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson’s past relationship revealed

During The Challenge: XXX, Anessa Ferriera revealed that MTV alum Veronica had dated her ex Rachel. While Rachel and Aneesa’s relationship had played out on past seasons of The Challenge, Veronica and Rachel’s three-year relationship had been a secret until the episode aired in August. At the reunion months later, Veronica admitted she was still furious with Aneesa for exposing her past.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Sheree Whitfield alleges domestic abuse

During the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree broke down in tears talking about her relationship with Bob Whitfield, claiming she had been verbally and emotionally abused, and that they “had some physical altercations.”

Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards falls asleep driving

Fans of MTV’s Teen Mom OG were livid after the June episode showed Ryan Edwards falling asleep while driving, and swerving all over the road. His wife Mackenzie Standifer was in the car with him and turned the dashboard camera off. She was then heard, asking, “Did you take Xanax again?” Ryan later entered a rehab center. “I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this,” Ryan told Us in a statement in June.

The Bachelor: Arie Luyendynk Jr. is announced as season 22 suitor

Sorry, Peter Kraus fans! ABC shocked the world in September when the network announced that Arie Luyendyk Jr., a contestant on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette, would be the next bachelor. Most assumed it would be Peter, who later told Us he just “wasn’t ready.”

Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor admits to cheating on Brittany Cartwright

The truth will set you free! Jax admitted to his girlfriend that he cheated with her friend, Faith, during the Monday, December 11, episode of of Vanderpump Rules. He then stopped into the Us offices and revealed that he regrets the hookup every day.

Survivor: Jeff Varner Outs Zeke Smith As Transgender

In one of the most shocking moments to ever happen at tribal council, Jeff revealed to the group — and the world — that Zeke was transgender, something Zeke hadn’t shared with anyone on the show and didn’t plan to. Jeff was unanimously sent home.

