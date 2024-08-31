Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck with an end-of-summer photo dump.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Lopez, 55, wrote via Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from her summer in her first personal social media post since her divorce filing from Affleck, 52, earlier this month. Among the photos — which included a snap of the singer posing with her sister Lynda Lopez — was a quote that read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.” Another photo showed Lopez wearing a shirt that reads, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 20 that Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles after two years of marriage. The singer listed the pair’s date of separation as April 26, and the paperwork was filed on the anniversary of their 2022 wedding at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us in August.

Lopez and Affleck initially started dating in 2002 after costarring in Gigli. They got engaged but called off their wedding in 2004 due to heightened media attention. The twosome reunited in May 2021 after they both went through divorces and breakups. Lopez was married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, Max and Emme, from 2014 until their 2011 split. She later got engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, calling it quits in 2021.

Affleck, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Affleck proposed to Lopez for a second time in April 2022, and they eloped three months later in Las Vegas with their children as witnesses. Weeks later, Lopez and Affleck celebrated with a second wedding in Georgia.

Ahead of their divorce, Lopez and Affleck sparked breakup speculation as they appeared to spend more time apart. Us confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their shared Los Angeles home.

In July, a second insider told Us that Lopez and Affleck were “doing their own thing” as they navigated their next steps.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source added, while a third insider pointed out that Lopez and Affleck were “going through so much individually and as a couple.”

Lopez spent most of her summer on the East Coast with family — she had canceled her This Is Me … Now tour amid the split speculation — while Affleck remained in L.A. The pair noticeably didn’t celebrate her 55th birthday together in July.

“I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍 Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.”