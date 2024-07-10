Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “doing their own thing right now,” a source shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source explains, reiterating that the couple are “living separate lives” right now.

Despite Lopez’s recent solo trip to Europe, she and Affleck, 51, “still haven’t made a decision” regarding their rumored split, a second insider tells Us, adding that there’s still a “sliver of hope” for reconciliation.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a third source reveals to Us. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Despite the hard times, Lopez, 54, and Affleck are hoping to remain “amicable” going forward. “They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times,” the third insider adds.

Lopez and Affleck have had a long romantic history. They met on the set of Gigli in the early 2000s and were engaged by November 2002, but they never made it down the aisle, splitting in early 2004.

Years after their initial relationship, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021. They were engaged for a second time in April 2022 and walked down the aisle three months later. Earlier this year, however, fans started to question the status of the pair’s marriage when they hadn’t been spotted out together for 47 days.

In May, Us confirmed that Affleck moved out of the Beverly Hills home he shared with Lopez. The following month, Us confirmed the pair are looking to sell the house.

Neither of them have spoken publicly about their relationship thus far, but the tension was brought up during Lopez’s recent Atlas press tour.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

“You know better than that,” she responded when asked about her marriage after costar Simu Liu came to her defense.

Troubles aside, both Lopez and Affleck are continuing to wear their wedding rings. Last month, a source told Us that the duo “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.” A second insider noted that Lopez is “trying to figure out her next act,” especially after the cancellation of her summer tour.

“Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things,” a third insider added at the time.

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.