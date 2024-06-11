Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are looking to sell their Los Angeles shared home as they continue to navigate their marital struggles, a source tells Us Weekly.

The mansion, which the couple purchased for a reported $60 million in 2023, is being shown to buyers despite not being publicly listed on the market. TMZ was first to report the news.

The 38,000 square-foot home is located on five acres of land, and the house has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring.”

Us has reached out to Lopez and Affleck for comment.

News of the home being sold comes on the heels of Lopez, 54, canceling her This Is Me … Live tour last month. The news was announced to fans via Live Nation and Lopez’s fan newsletter and added that the singer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez, for her part, shared her own sentiments in the email.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she penned. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Days after canceling her tour, Lopez addressed her fans and thanked them for making her Netflix movie, Atlas, reaching No. 1 worldwide.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she wrote in a June “On The JLo” newsletter. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Rumors swirled in May that Lopez and Affleck, 51, were on the rocks. Us reported later that month that Affleck had moved out of their Beverly Hills residence “several weeks” earlier. Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

In addition to her tour, Lopez has taken on a variety of projects this year, including her recent movies, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story and Atlas, plus her Amazon documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, in which Affleck was featured.

Despite speculation of marital woes, the pair have been spotted together on several occasions, including driving around L.A. together and attending Affleck’s daughter Violet’s high school graduation party.

With reporting by Amanda Williams and Andrea Simpson