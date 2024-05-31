Jennifer Lopez has canceled her This Is Me … Live Tour following speculation of low ticket sales and family turmoil.

The news was announced via Live Nation and Lopez’s fan newsletter on Friday, May 31.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the email reads amid reports about her marital woes with Ben Affleck.

Lopez shared a “special message” to her followers in the email, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Fans will be “automatically” refunded if tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster.