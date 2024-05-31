Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Her ‘This Is Me Live’ Tour Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

By
Jennifer Lopez Cancels Her This Is Me Live Tour to Be With Her Children Family
Jennifer Lopez Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her This Is Me … Live Tour following speculation of low ticket sales and family turmoil.

The news was announced via Live Nation and Lopez’s fan newsletter on Friday, May 31.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the email reads amid reports about her marital woes with Ben Affleck.

Zescia Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag it Now — This Boho Ruffle Summer Dress is Over Half Off! View Deal

Lopez shared a “special message” to her followers in the email, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Fans will be “automatically” refunded if tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster.

In this article

jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!