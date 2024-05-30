Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited to celebrate his daughter Violet’s recent milestone.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were spotted together on Thursday, May 30, to attend a celebration for Violet’s high school graduation. Affleck, 51, shares Violet, 18, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in addition to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Violet graduated from high school earlier this month, and Garner, 52, was in attendance for the special moment. It is unclear whether Affleck was at the ceremony as well.

Affleck wore a gray suit with white button-up and black dress shoes. Lopez, for her part, donned a floral sleeveless dress and translucent heels with brown sunglasses.

The pair walked side-by-side as Affleck carried a wicker basket containing what appeared to be a gift wrapped in pink tissue paper. Neither Affleck nor Lopez, 54, were smiling in the snaps. Affleck’s mother, Anne Boldt, was also photographed walking behind the duo.

Lopez and Affleck had not been spotted together since they were out and about in Los Angeles on May 19. Before the outing, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “having issues in their marriage.”

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider explained while noting that Lopez is “very focused on work,” which has left her and Affleck “on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A second source told Us earlier that month that Affleck moved out of his and Lopez’s home “several weeks ago.”

After moving out, Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring. A few days later, however, he was seen with the band on his finger. Lopez, for her part, wore a simple platinum wedding band instead of her green diamond engagement ring for the premiere of her new movie Atlas. (Affleck did not attend the screening.)

While at the premiere, an eyewitness told Us that the actress did not seem like her usual “bubbly” self.

“There weren’t a lot of big smiles, even for photographers,” the onlooker explained. “It seemed like she was just going through the motions.”

An additional source told Us that Lopez and Affleck, who have been married since 2022, have been taking time apart in hopes of repairing their connection.

“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” the insider shared, noting that the twosome’s different lifestyles have played a role in the tension.

Lopez has been busy balancing her acting and music career while Affleck prefers to focus on one project at a time.