Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending time apart — but they’re not calling it quits just yet.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Lopez is set to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month in Orlando. The tour comes after the February release of her ninth album, This Is Me … Now, which was accompanied by a film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

“Jen is very focused on work,” the source tells Us. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

The insider adds that Lopez recently looked at a home in Los Angeles that she’s saying is intended as an investment property. A second source notes that Affleck has been staying at a place in L.A. that is separate from the couple’s usual home.

The second insider also confirms that the twosome are not currently planning to separate, while a third source notes that the duo are working on their relationship.

Us Weekly has reached out to both reps for comment.

Earlier this month, Lopez attended the Met Gala in New York City solo. She served as a co-chair of the May 6 event alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

One day prior, Affleck attended the live taping for Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady without Lopez. The Oscar winner and his wife have not been photographed together in recent weeks.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas after getting engaged in April of that year. They had a second ceremony in August 2022 at Affleck’s Georgia home that was attended by their family and friends.

The couple originally dated in the early 2000s after meeting while filming the movie Gigli. After getting engaged in November 2002, the duo were set to wed in September of the following year but called off their nuptials due to “excessive media attention.” They confirmed the end of their engagement in January 2004.

Nearly 20 years later, Lopez and Affleck reconnected following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The duo made headlines in May 2021 when they were spotted vacationing together in Montana.

Earlier this year, Lopez said she was as surprised as anyone that she and Affleck rekindled their romance.

“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons, we needed to grow and do other things,” she explained during a February appearance on Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show. “We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of The One.’”

Following her 2004 split from Affleck, Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony. The former couple tied the knot in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme, now 16, in 2008. Lopez and Anthony, 55, separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Affleck, for his part, wed Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair share kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Garner, 52, and Affleck announced their split in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.