Lopez and Ben Affleck were first linked in the early 2000s, with the Grammy nominee confirming their engagement to Diane Sawyer in November 2002.

“It’s just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals, all over the whole entire house,” she recalled about the proposal at the time. “So many candles, and vases, bouquets. And my song ‘Glad’ was playing … I walk in and I was just overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it, and I was just like ‘Oh, my God.'”

Affleck enlisted Lopez’s mother to help him pop the question and read her a love letter.

“I had cried a lot over sadness over the years. And for the first time in my life, I cried incredible purging tears of happiness,” she continued.

The twosome went on to costar in 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl before calling off their wedding in early 2004. While Lopez married Marc Anthony later that year, Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner. Both the “Waiting for Tonight” singer and the Town actor welcomed kids with their new partners.

Lopez and Anthony, who share twins Max and Emme, split in 2014 after a decade of marriage. Affleck and Garner — parents of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

While both Lopez and Affleck went on to have high-profile relationships following their respective divorces, the twosome sent social media into a tizzy when they were spotted together in April 2021 following her split from Alex Rodriguez. In addition to being seen together in Los Angeles, Lopez and Affleck were spotted on vacation together in Montana that May.

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

Another insider told Us that Affleck and Lopez were keeping in touch following the Montana getaway.

“[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction,” the insider said. “Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and is really loving Ben’s friendship.”

Affleck and Lopez's best quotes about their relationship and split: