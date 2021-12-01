A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they reunited and sparked up a new romance. They were first spotted together in April — and have been together ever since.

When asked how the reunion came about — including who called who first — the two-time Academy Award winner played coy.

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” he explained. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail.”

The director continued, “I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

During their many years apart, both moved on and built separate lives. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and the pair share children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The singer, for her part, shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. (The Grammy winner was also married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.)

Later in the interview, the Good Will Hunting actor quipped, “But tell your wife to imagine the best story, and I’m sure that’s the true version.”

That said, he definitely understands people’s fascination with his relationship with the Hustlers star.

“I very much recognize that phenomenon, and your description of it resonates with me,” he said when the reporter compared the pair reuniting to a comet coming back around and being able to “stand in its light” in a way you were unable to before. “I think it’s an apt characterization of what can happen to you — if you learn from difficulties and if you get lucky.”

The duo, who went Instagram official in July, made their red carpet debut in September at the premiere of The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival. Shortly after, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that their romance keeps “getting better” and they’re already looking to the future.

“They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged,” the insider said at the time. “They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”