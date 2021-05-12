Bringing it back! Juicy tracksuits, frosted lip gloss and rimless square-frame sunglasses were just as integral to the 2000s as was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s iconic couple status.

So with the world abuzz about a potential Bennifer reconciliation nearly 20 years later, there’s no better time to take a look back at their best red carpet looks and off-duty attire from the early aughts.

The couple, who met in 2001 on set of Gigli, had quite the fashion-forward run — and it all started with their grand red carpet debut at the premiere of Lopez’s movie, Maid in Manhattan, in December 2002.

At the event, the “Jenny From the Block” singer and Good Will Hunting actor were the definition of #couplegoals. She stunned in a pink ruffled Yves Saint Laurent gown, while he looked dapper as ever in a black suit with a blue button-down that just so happened to match her frosted eyeshadow.

The two took their relationship — and glam — to the next level at the February 2003 premiere of Daredevil. Sure, Lopez’s Emilio Pucci strapless gown was gorgeous, but her massive rock (throwback to the pink diamond!) is what really stole the show.

When July rolled around, Bennifer took the Gigli red carpet by storm. J.Lo slipped into a silky brown Gucci gown with a plunging neckline that nearly rivaled that of her green Versace dress from 2000 Grammys. For the event, Affleck went with a simple black suit.

Later that year, the couple — and Affleck’s very memorable goatee — showed that their street wear game was just as strong at a the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees game. Cute and causal, the Selena star sported big gold hoops and a leather jacket while Affleck was pimped out in Red Sox merch.

While new photos of the duo have yet to surface, there’s no shortage of speculation about the potential lovebirds, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 that the two have “always” loved each other, adding that “people close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together.” A second source told Us that J.Lo, who split from Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, and Affleck have “always remained friends.”

So, if you’re anxiously awaiting to hear if Bennifer 2.0 is official, keep scrolling, because we’re sharing their best couple style moments from the early 2000s!